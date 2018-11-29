Dr. Philip Starceski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starceski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Starceski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Starceski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Starceski works at
Locations
-
1
Casas Pediatrics1925 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 109, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 751-3675
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starceski?
Dr. Starcesky is an outstanding pediatrician. My two teens have been his patients for the last five years.
About Dr. Philip Starceski, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124124284
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starceski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starceski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starceski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starceski works at
Dr. Starceski speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Starceski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starceski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starceski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starceski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.