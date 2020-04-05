See All General Surgeons in Brookfield, WI
Dr. Philip Sonderman, MD

General Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Sonderman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sonderman works at Daniel Butz MD SC in Brookfield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Greater Milwaukee Plastic Surgeons Sc
    Greater Milwaukee Plastic Surgeons Sc
13800 W North Ave Ste 110, Brookfield, WI 53005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Lipomas
Breast Cancer
Skin Cancer
Lipomas
Breast Cancer

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 05, 2020
    Dr. Sonderman is a master at his craft. He is a highly skilled surgeon. I was impressed with the entire experience. From start to finish. I had a breast reduction which includes a lift. I wish I would have done it sooner! I highly recommend him and his staff.
    Chelsea — Apr 05, 2020
    About Dr. Philip Sonderman, MD

    General Surgery
    38 years of experience
    English
    1992709323
    Education & Certifications

    Medical College of Wisconsin
    U Hosps Clins
    Univ of WI Med Sch
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Sonderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sonderman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sonderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sonderman works at Daniel Butz MD SC in Brookfield, WI.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonderman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

