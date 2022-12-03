Overview

Dr. Philip Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at University of Virginia Department of Ophthalmology in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.