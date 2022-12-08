Dr. Philip Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UAMS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Smith works at
OrthoArkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthoarkansas PA3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I saw an Orthopedic Doctor in El Dorado about my shoulder. He did an X-ray and said it wasn’t fractured and sent me on my way. Over time my shoulder kept getting worse and after 3 years of pain I was finally referred to Dr. Smith. He ended up doing rotator cuff surgery, which he did a wonderful job on. Than he started me on physical therapy for 6 months and no problems since.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1285835850
- Mississippi Sports Medicine
- University of Mississippi
- UAMS
- Baylor University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
