Dr. Philip Slocum, DO

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. Philip Slocum, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Barton County Hospital, Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Integris Grove Hospital and Integris Miami Hospital.

Dr. Slocum works at Freeman Lung Institute in Joplin, MO with other offices in Kirksville, MO and Nevada, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Freeman Lung Institute
    1002 McIntosh Cir Ste 4, Joplin, MO 64804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 347-8315
    A T Still Iniv of Health Sciences
    800 W Jefferson St, Kirksville, MO 63501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 626-2293
    Nevada Regional Medical Center
    800 S Ash St, Nevada, MO 64772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 448-2121
    Freeman Health System
    1102 W 32nd St, Joplin, MO 64804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 347-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Barton County Hospital
  • Freeman Hospital West
  • Freeman Neosho Hospital
  • Integris Grove Hospital
  • Integris Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275889826
    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Philip Slocum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slocum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slocum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slocum has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slocum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Slocum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slocum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slocum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slocum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

