Overview

Dr. Philip Slocum, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Barton County Hospital, Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Integris Grove Hospital and Integris Miami Hospital.



Dr. Slocum works at Freeman Lung Institute in Joplin, MO with other offices in Kirksville, MO and Nevada, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.