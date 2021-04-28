Overview

Dr. Philip Simmons, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carson, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Simmons works at Optum-Carson in Carson, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.