Dr. Philip Simkovitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Simkovitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Simkovitz works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simkovitz has taken great care of me for the past few years in both basic care and illness. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Philip Simkovitz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1346358744
Education & Certifications
- U Conn Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simkovitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simkovitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simkovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simkovitz has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simkovitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Simkovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simkovitz.
