Overview

Dr. Philip Silverstone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.



Dr. Silverstone works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC in Milford, CT with other offices in Orange, CT, Branford, CT and Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Stye and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.