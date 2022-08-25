Dr. Philip Sih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Sih, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Sih, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warrington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Sih works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abington Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions
-
2
Abington Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 504, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
-
3
Abington Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates118 Welsh Rd, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sih?
Excellent, compassionate physician!
About Dr. Philip Sih, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1073510186
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sih has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sih works at
Dr. Sih has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
376 patients have reviewed Dr. Sih. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.