Dr. Philip Sheils, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheils is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Sheils, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Sheils, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sheils works at
Locations
-
1
Ocusight10 Hagen Dr Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 586-2020
-
2
Smithkline Beecham Clinical Labs919 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 872-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheils?
About Dr. Philip Sheils, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1861446460
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheils has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheils accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheils has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheils works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheils. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheils.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheils, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheils appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.