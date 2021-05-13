Dr. Philip Shain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Shain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Shain, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
Dr. Shain works at
Locations
Shain Philip W MD2630 Salvio St, Concord, CA 94519 Directions (925) 676-8260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's very quick to respond and helps with not only medicine but good behavioral strategies. He will listen to parents input and integrates parents ideas/plans into treatment. Very concise in visits if needed and easy to talk with via teleconference.
About Dr. Philip Shain, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale Child Study Ctr
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

44 patients have reviewed Dr. Shain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shain.
