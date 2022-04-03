Dr. Philip Serbin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Serbin, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Serbin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Dr. Serbin works at
Locations
-
1
Hamblen Urology Clinic701 McFarland St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 581-6084
-
2
Hamblen Urology Clinic1610 Tazewell Rd, Tazewell, TN 37879 Directions (423) 581-6084
Hospital Affiliations
- Claiborne Medical Center
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Serbin, in the last 4 months has done surgery on me twice. Once for prostate surgery and now 3/28/2022 performed a partial nephrectomy on my right kidney, kidney cancer. Over the last few years I've had these 2 surgeries, knee meniscus, Laminectomy ( a very serious surgery ) done by a great neurosurgeon in Texas. I have never been more impressed with any Dr. than me and my complete family have been with Dr. Serbin. You're more than welcome to contact me at your pleasure. James Burnett 409- 392-1121. I live in Newport, Tn
About Dr. Philip Serbin, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1336153311
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Serbin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serbin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serbin works at
Dr. Serbin has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serbin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Serbin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serbin.
