Dr. Philip Seo, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Seo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
They frequently treat conditions like Wegener's Granulomatosis and Vasculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir Ste 1B, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-6826
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seo helped me to understand my disease and provided the treatment needed to reduce my symptoms. I have much trust in Dr. Seo and would hate to lose him as my doctor.
About Dr. Philip Seo, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seo has seen patients for Wegener's Granulomatosis and Vasculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seo speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.