Dr. Philip Seaver, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.8 (12)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Seaver, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Med College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Seaver works at Laser & Vein Center of North Jersey, Florham Park, NJ in Florham Park, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florham Park Office
    195 Columbia Tpke Ste 115, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 408-8346
    North Jersey Vein Center
    248 Columbia Tpke Ste 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 408-8346

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Cosmetic Conditions
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Rosacea
Cosmetic Conditions
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Rosacea

Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Mar 25, 2016
    went in for spider veins... little clusters.. took care of em first try... will always go back
    Cc in Clark, NJ — Mar 25, 2016
    • Vascular Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1588647192
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts New Eng Med Center
    • New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell
    • Jefferson Med College
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Dr. Seaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seaver works at Laser & Vein Center of North Jersey, Florham Park, NJ in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Seaver’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

