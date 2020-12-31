Overview

Dr. Philip Scolaro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Scolaro works at Ear Nose and Throat Associates of Lubbock in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.