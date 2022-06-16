See All Plastic Surgeons in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Philip Schoenfeld, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Schoenfeld, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Children's National Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schoenfeld works at Feldman ENT Group in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Enlarged Turbinates and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Feldman ENT Group
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1535, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 652-8847
    Feldman ENT Group
    1145 19th St NW Ste 402, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 652-8847

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's National Hospital
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Fracture
Enlarged Turbinates
Deviated Septum
Facial Fracture
Enlarged Turbinates
Deviated Septum

Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 16, 2022
    Dr. Schoenfeld is miracle worker! I cannot stress enough what he has done for me. I am indebted to him for giving me my life back. I could not breathe through my nose at all for over a year and as a result, could not exercise or sleep through the night. He assured me that immediately after my surgery I would be able to breathe, and that is exactly what happened! Since my surgery I have had the best sleep, and I wake up feeling refreshed. For anyone suffering (because I did) there is hope and Dr. Schoenfeld is there to do it!
    Christy Russo — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. Philip Schoenfeld, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1891768875
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    • Brooke Army Med Center
    • New York Medical College
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Schoenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schoenfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoenfeld has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Enlarged Turbinates and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

