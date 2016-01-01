See All Psychiatrists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Philip Scharfer, MDPA

Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Philip Scharfer, MDPA is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health

Dr. Scharfer works at PHILIP JAY SCHARFER, M.D., P.A. in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Phillip Jay Scharfer MD PA
    Phillip Jay Scharfer MD PA
2401 Pga Blvd Ste 244, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
(561) 622-6788

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  Psychiatry
  English
  1265432744
  Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
  CCNY
Dr. Philip Scharfer, MDPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Scharfer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Scharfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Scharfer works at PHILIP JAY SCHARFER, M.D., P.A. in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Scharfer’s profile.

Dr. Scharfer has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scharfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharfer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharfer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

