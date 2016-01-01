Dr. Philip Scharfer, MDPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Scharfer, MDPA
Dr. Philip Scharfer, MDPA is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Scharfer works at
Phillip Jay Scharfer MD PA2401 Pga Blvd Ste 244, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 622-6788
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1265432744
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- CCNY
Dr. Scharfer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scharfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scharfer works at
Dr. Scharfer has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scharfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharfer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharfer.
