Dr. Philip Saville, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Saville, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Leicester Warwick Medical Schools and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health North and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Saville Spine Institute300 Village Square Xing Ste 201, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 630-3870
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health North
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was outstanding. I highly recommend Dr. Saville.
About Dr. Philip Saville, MD
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1134416852
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa
- Leicester Warwick Medical Schools
- University Of Leicester Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
