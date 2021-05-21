Overview

Dr. Philip Savia Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Concord Hospital- Franklin, Concord Hospital- Laconia and Huggins Hospital.



Dr. Savia Jr works at Commonwealth Health Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery in Plains, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.