Dr. Philip Sasso, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Philip Sasso, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

Dr. Sasso works at SEPA Pain Management in Chalfont, PA with other offices in East Norriton, PA, Horsham, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SEPA Pain Management
    1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    325 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    508 Prudential Rd Ste 500, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    820 Town Center Dr Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Philip Sasso, MD

  • Pain Medicine
  • English
  • 1831191089
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
  • Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
  • Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Philip Sasso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sasso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sasso has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasso.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

