Dr. Philip Sasso, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Sasso, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Dr. Sasso works at
Locations
1
SEPA Pain Management1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions
2
SEPA Pain & Spine325 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions
3
SEPA Pain & Spine508 Prudential Rd Ste 500, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
4
SEPA Pain & Spine820 Town Center Dr Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
An exceptional physician for many reasons. First of all he listens - really listens. After he has gathered all the information from the patient, he gives options for treatment. And explains everything so one can understand. I have had three procedures from Dr Sasso and all have been very helpful. Whether doing a procedure or during an office visit his skills are second to none. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Philip Sasso, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1831191089
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sasso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sasso has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.