Dr. Philip Salko, MD

Sports Medicine
4.0 (11)
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Philip Salko, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and South County Hospital.

Dr. Salko works at University Orthopedics in East Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and Mansfield, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 443-4240
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    University Orthopedics Inc.
    1598 S County Trl Ste 203, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 443-4100
    University Orthopedics Inc.
    10 Reservoir St Ste 101, Mansfield, MA 02048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 457-1500

  • Newport Hospital
  • South County Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Elbow Sprain
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Very happy with the diagnosis
    Ann johnson — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Philip Salko, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700049160
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Dr. Salko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salko accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Salko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Salko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

