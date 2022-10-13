Dr. Salko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Salko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Salko, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and South County Hospital.
Locations
1
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 443-4240Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
University Orthopedics Inc.1598 S County Trl Ste 203, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 443-4100
3
University Orthopedics Inc.10 Reservoir St Ste 101, Mansfield, MA 02048 Directions (401) 457-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with the diagnosis
About Dr. Philip Salko, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700049160
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Salko accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
