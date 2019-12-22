Dr. Philip Rotter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Rotter, MD
Dr. Philip Rotter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
West Coast Brain and Spine Institute Inc999 N Tustin Ave Ste 109, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 543-1122
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rotter did a wonderful job operating on my ankle. I crushed my left ankle & broke all my bones. It's a miracle I can walk. I have 20 screws & 15 pins in my ankle & it does swell a bit everyday, but I thank God everyday that Dr. Rotter saved my ankle so I could still walk. Took a few months in bed, but I can walk now. Thank you Dr. Rotter so very much. You saved my foot.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Rotter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
