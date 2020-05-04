See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Ophthalmology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Philip Rosenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Rosenfeld works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens
    7107 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 515-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Chorioretinal Scars
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eye Cancer
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinal Neovascularization
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esotropia
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Endophthalmitis
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Philip Rosenfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285659722
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenfeld works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosenfeld’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenfeld has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

