Dr. Philip Romm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Romm, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Romm, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory U Hosp
Dr. Romm works at
Locations
-
1
CardioVascular Group - Lawrenceville755 Walther Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-0399
-
2
CardioVascular Group - Duluth3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 250, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 497-1413
-
3
CardioVascular Group - Johns Creek4365 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 450, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 495-2442Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romm?
I have used Dr. Romm for my Cardio care for over 5 years and have always found him to be caring, professional and helpful with my treatment. My only complaint about the practice is the usual wait time to see him. I do wish they could schedule a bit better.
About Dr. Philip Romm, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1760478184
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Hosp
- The Miriam Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romm works at
Dr. Romm has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Romm speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Romm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.