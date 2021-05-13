See All Otolaryngologists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Philip Robb Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Robb Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Robb Jr works at Robb Family ENT in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Deviated Septum and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robb Family ENT
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 575 Bldg C, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 410-0202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Deviated Septum
Postnasal Drip
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 13, 2021
    Love Dr. Robb and highly recommend him! Had a face/neck lift and couldn't have been happier with the outcome and excellent care he provided. He's not a five star....he is a ten star in my book! Thank you Dr. Robb!
    Gigi Jay — May 13, 2021
    About Dr. Philip Robb Jr, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639460777
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Robb Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robb Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robb Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robb Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robb Jr works at Robb Family ENT in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Robb Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Robb Jr has seen patients for Ear Ache, Deviated Septum and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robb Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Robb Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robb Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robb Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robb Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

