Dr. Philip Robb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Robb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Robb works at
Locations
Philip K Robb MD PC3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C575, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 410-0202Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robb and his staff were fantastic. Both my husband and I had surgeries with Dr. Robb and I would recommend him to everyone. His bedside manner is fantastic. The sad part is knowing I no longer need to visit this practice because he fixed my issues.
About Dr. Philip Robb, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356390876
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robb has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Robb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robb.
