Dr. Philip Rizzuto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Rizzuto works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.