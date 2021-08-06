See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Philip Rasulo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. Philip Rasulo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Rasulo works at Philip S Rasulo MD in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Philip S Rasulo MD PA
    724 39th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 746-0120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
VAP Lipid Testing
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
VAP Lipid Testing

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 06, 2021
    I want to make an appointment but when I call a message says the phone has been disconnected. Please call me at 941-417-7783. My name is Judy McIntyre. My address is 4020 Buena VISTA Dr S Elenton Fl 34222
    — Aug 06, 2021
    About Dr. Philip Rasulo, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427007699
    Education & Certifications

    • Winthrop University Hospital
    • Nassau Co Med Center
    • Nassau Co Med Ctr
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Rasulo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasulo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rasulo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rasulo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rasulo works at Philip S Rasulo MD in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rasulo’s profile.

    Dr. Rasulo has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasulo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasulo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasulo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasulo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasulo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

