Dr. Philip Ragone, MD
Dr. Philip Ragone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Ragone works at
Locations
Ragone Philip MD Office1010 Northern Blvd Ste 136, Great Neck, NY 11021
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ragone?
Dr. Ragone is extremely knowledgeable and a very concerned doctor.
About Dr. Philip Ragone, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1982743720
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med|Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragone works at
Dr. Ragone has seen patients for Overweight, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.