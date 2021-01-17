See All Neurologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Philip Ragone, MD

Neurology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Ragone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Ragone works at RAGONE PHILIP MD OFFICE in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ragone Philip MD Office
    1010 Northern Blvd Ste 136, Great Neck, NY 11021 (516) 482-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Overweight
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Overweight Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 17, 2021
Dr. Ragone is extremely knowledgeable and a very concerned doctor.
karen liebman — Jan 17, 2021
About Dr. Philip Ragone, MD

  Neurology
  40 years of experience
  English
  1982743720
Education & Certifications

  Albert Einstein Coll Med
  Albert Einstein Coll Med|Lenox Hill Hospital
  NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
  Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Philip Ragone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ragone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ragone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ragone works at RAGONE PHILIP MD OFFICE in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ragone’s profile.

Dr. Ragone has seen patients for Overweight, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

