Overview

Dr. Philip Rafiy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They completed their fellowship with Tampa Genl Hosp

Dr. Rafiy works at Long Island Spine & Orthopedics in Hicksville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Chronic Neck Pain and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Long Island Spine & Orthopedics PC
    87 W Old Country Rd, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 433-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Chronic Neck Pain
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Chronic Neck Pain
Glenoid Labrum Tear

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rafiy?

    Aug 02, 2022
    Dr Rafiy and his staff are very professional and I highly recommend. I had 2 herniated disks replaced and shoulder surgery by Dr Rafiy. He has great bedside manner I always feel like he cares about my wellbeing Also has a great physical therapy at same location as his office.
    Kenneth — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Philip Rafiy, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English, French
    1710089198
    Education & Certifications

    Tampa Genl Hosp
    Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafiy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rafiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rafiy works at Long Island Spine & Orthopedics in Hicksville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rafiy’s profile.

    Dr. Rafiy has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Chronic Neck Pain and Glenoid Labrum Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafiy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

