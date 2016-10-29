Overview

Dr. Philip Radovic, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Radovic works at California Foot and Ankle in San Clemente, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.