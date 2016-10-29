Dr. Philip Radovic, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Radovic, DPM
Dr. Philip Radovic, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
California Foot & Ankle Associates Inc.665 Camino de los Mares Ste 304, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 493-8020
- 2 16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 606, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 786-1000
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very professional. The whole practice is well run. The reputation of Dr. Radovic is peerless. Conservative in treatment , with knowledge, expertise. The Doctor is very experienced and put me back on the road to no pain and absolute comfort. Caring and concern in the patient as well as a pleasant manner put this practice at the top of my list. Solid no nonsense treatment and advice. I have recommended Dr. Radovic to my friends and all have been happy with the results including surgery.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Portuguese
- Western Medical Centers
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Colorado, Boulder
