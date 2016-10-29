See All Podiatric Surgeons in San Clemente, CA
Overview

Dr. Philip Radovic, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Radovic works at California Foot and Ankle in San Clemente, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Foot & Ankle Associates Inc.
    665 Camino de los Mares Ste 304, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 493-8020
  2. 2
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 606, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 786-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute
  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Philip Radovic, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649234097
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Western Medical Centers
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado, Boulder
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Radovic, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Radovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Radovic has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Radovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

