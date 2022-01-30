Overview

Dr. Philip Rabito, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rabito works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.