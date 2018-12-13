Dr. Philip Poorvu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poorvu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Poorvu, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Poorvu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 101 Columbian St Fl 2, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 624-4800
-
2
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center - Gynecology Services736 Cambridge St Fl 5, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-2903
- 3 300 Boylston St Fl 4, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 632-3800
-
4
Dana-farber Cancer Institute450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-3800Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poorvu?
I had the pleasure of receiving care from Phil at the tail end of his fellowship. Phil is without doubt an oncology star on the rise. He is everything you could want in an oncologist; he is highly intelligent, compassionate, personable and incredibly particular in the care he provides. I would gladly trust him with my life and it was very hard to know he would no longer be directly overseeing my case alongside my primary oncologist. Highly, highly recommend him!
About Dr. Philip Poorvu, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1154683779
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poorvu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poorvu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poorvu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poorvu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poorvu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poorvu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poorvu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.