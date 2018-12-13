See All Oncologists in South Weymouth, MA
Dr. Philip Poorvu, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Poorvu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    101 Columbian St Fl 2, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 624-4800
    St. Elizabeth's Medical Center - Gynecology Services
    736 Cambridge St Fl 5, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 789-2903
    300 Boylston St Fl 4, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-3800
    Dana-farber Cancer Institute
    450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-3800
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Dec 13, 2018
    I had the pleasure of receiving care from Phil at the tail end of his fellowship. Phil is without doubt an oncology star on the rise. He is everything you could want in an oncologist; he is highly intelligent, compassionate, personable and incredibly particular in the care he provides. I would gladly trust him with my life and it was very hard to know he would no longer be directly overseeing my case alongside my primary oncologist. Highly, highly recommend him!
    Meg in Boston , MA — Dec 13, 2018
    About Dr. Philip Poorvu, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154683779
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
