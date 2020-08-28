Dr. Philip Pollice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Pollice, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Pollice, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan ENT6001 Stonewood Dr Ste 300, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 772-2711
-
2
Metropolitan E N T Associates9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 3112, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 366-3889
-
3
Metro Ear Nose and Throat Associates-upmc1400 Locust St Ste 5122, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 281-0322
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I am scheduled for a surgery in the very near future. During my office visit and telemedicine visit. Dr. Pollice was kind, patient and very knowledgeable. I can say thus far. My family and I trust him. The other reviews are not matching up to what I’ve seen in person but, I’ll tell you this. He has saved lives, so well done Dr. Pollice. Well. Done!
About Dr. Philip Pollice, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922071406
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollice has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollice.
