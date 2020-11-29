Overview

Dr. Philip Pirtle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Pirtle works at Houston Methodist Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Specialists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Respiratory Failure and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.