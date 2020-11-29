Dr. Philip Pirtle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirtle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Pirtle, MD
Dr. Philip Pirtle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Houston Methodist Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Associates13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 357-0111
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Excellent dr.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1265455950
- John Sealy Hospital
- John Sealy Hosp
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Pirtle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pirtle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pirtle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pirtle has seen patients for Emphysema, Respiratory Failure and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirtle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirtle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirtle.
