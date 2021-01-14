See All Ophthalmologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Philip Piro, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Piro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Piro works at Colon and Rectal Surgeons of Southern Connecticut LLC in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon and Rectal Surgeons of Southern Connecticut LLC
    70 Mill River St, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 325-4481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2021
    We have seen Dr. Piro for a number of years for a retina issue. My husband had to emergency surgery and the Dr. was great.
    — Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. Philip Piro, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780708826
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
