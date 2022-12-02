Dr. Philip Perdue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perdue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Perdue, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Perdue, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital, Unc Lenoir Health Care, Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Edgecombe Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Orthopaedics East810 WH SMITH BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 757-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Martin General Hospital
- Unc Lenoir Health Care
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Edgecombe Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff Dr Perdue had a pleasant personality and professional mannerisms
About Dr. Philip Perdue, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wellington Orthopedics, University Of Cincinnati
- University Of Va Med Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Virginia
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Perdue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perdue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perdue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perdue has seen patients for Joint Pain, Bursitis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perdue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perdue speaks Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Perdue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perdue.
