Dr. Philip Penrose, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Philip Penrose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Penrose works at Eye MD On Cass in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Eyemd On Cass A Professional Corp.
    21 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste 201, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 324-4730
    Eye MD on Cass
    880 Cass St Ste 105, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 373-0183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Presbyopia
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Presbyopia

Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Presbyopia
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Dry Eyes
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Eyelid Disorders
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetes
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Exophoria
Eye Cancer
Heterophoria
Keratitis
Keratoconus
LASIK
Nystagmus
Refractive Error
Refractive Eye Disorders
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Trichiasis
Uveitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 06, 2022
    Dr. Penrose performed cateract surgery on both of my eyes. My left eye was considered legally blind before the surgery. I now have 20/20 vision in both eyes. I highly recommend Dr. Penrose. It was a very positive and painless experience.
    Paul L. — May 06, 2022
    Dr. Philip Penrose, MD
    About Dr. Philip Penrose, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245288547
    Education & Certifications

    • California Pacific Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Penrose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penrose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penrose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penrose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penrose has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penrose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Penrose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penrose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penrose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penrose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

