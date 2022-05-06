Dr. Philip Penrose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penrose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Penrose, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Penrose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Penrose works at
Locations
-
1
Eyemd On Cass A Professional Corp.21 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste 201, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 324-4730
-
2
Eye MD on Cass880 Cass St Ste 105, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 373-0183
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penrose?
Dr. Penrose performed cateract surgery on both of my eyes. My left eye was considered legally blind before the surgery. I now have 20/20 vision in both eyes. I highly recommend Dr. Penrose. It was a very positive and painless experience.
About Dr. Philip Penrose, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245288547
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penrose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penrose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penrose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penrose works at
Dr. Penrose has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penrose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Penrose speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Penrose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penrose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penrose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penrose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.