Overview

Dr. Philip Penrose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Penrose works at Eye MD On Cass in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.