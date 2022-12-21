Dr. Philip Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Pearson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Pearson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 830 Old Lancaster Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 592-3000
-
2
Main Line Health Lab-bryn Mawr130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 337-4900
-
3
Pace Foot and Ankle Centers Pllc153 Exton Square Mall, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (484) 592-3000Wednesday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearson?
Dr. Pearson was able to diagnose me after 5 1/2 years of doctors telling me nothing was wrong with me. Dr. Pearson performed surgery on me and literally gave me my life back. He is a good man and a superb surgeon.
About Dr. Philip Pearson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1952360513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.