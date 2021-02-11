Overview

Dr. Philip Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.