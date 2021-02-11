Dr. Philip Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Patel, MD
Dr. Philip Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-0642Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful doctor. Knows his field well and is also caring. Can't go wrong if you sign with him.
About Dr. Philip Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104887447
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Cardiac Imaging, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.