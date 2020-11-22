Overview

Dr. Philip Pasternak, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Pasternak works at Allergy & Asthma Care of NJ in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.