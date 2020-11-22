Dr. Philip Pasternak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasternak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Pasternak, MD
Dr. Philip Pasternak, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Foremost Health Consultants LLC21 Brunswick Woods Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 254-4000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Pasternak treated me for coughing spasms. He was caring , patient & listened & responded to all my questions & concerns . I recommend him highly
- Allergy & Immunology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Pasternak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasternak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasternak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasternak has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasternak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pasternak speaks Hebrew.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasternak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasternak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasternak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasternak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.