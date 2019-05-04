Dr. Philip Paspa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paspa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Paspa, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Paspa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center and Watauga Medical Center.
Dr. Paspa works at
Locations
Dlp Cardiology Associates LLC2660 TATE BLVD SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 261-0009
Dlp Medical Group LLC Dba Fryecare Cardiology602 Morganton Blvd SW, Lenoir, NC 28645 Directions (828) 754-1919
Frye Regional Medical Center420 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 261-0009
Piedmont Cardiology Associates,P.L.L.C.1668 NC Highway 16 S, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Directions (828) 632-9736
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Watauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paspa?
He came in on his day off to do my husband's emergency pacemaker. We were so thankful and happy it was him. He did a heart surgery on my stepfather years ago that was very complex and doctors from Duke, Charlotte, and Asheville were all afraid to do. He didn't have a lobg life expectancy at all without something being done. It went great and that has been more than 15 years ago and he is still doing well at age 82. Dr. Paspa was very kind and we arw very pleased with him.
About Dr. Philip Paspa, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1184625188
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paspa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paspa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paspa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paspa works at
Dr. Paspa has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paspa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Paspa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paspa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paspa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paspa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.