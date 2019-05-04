Overview

Dr. Philip Paspa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center and Watauga Medical Center.



Dr. Paspa works at Dlp Cardiology Associates LLC in Hickory, NC with other offices in Lenoir, NC and Taylorsville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.