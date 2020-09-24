See All Oncologists in Somerville, NJ
Dr. Philip Pancari

Medical Oncology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Pancari is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from Boston University School of Medicine, MA and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Pancari works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Steeplechase Cancer Center
    30 Rehill Ave Ste 2500, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 927-8700
    Astera Cancer Care
    2575 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 681-5241
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myeloma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Myeloma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 24, 2020
    Dr Pancari was very very detailed in explaining the issues, what we need to do next. How the procedure is performed, who will performed. Why we should have it. Very positive feeling about our situation. He really took his time. Answered all of our questions. We are very happy with him as our Hematologist. I would recommend Dr Pancari to my family members.
    William J Carr — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Philip Pancari

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1285953158
    Fellowship
    • Fox Chase Cancer Center, PA
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, PA
    • Boston University School of Medicine, MA
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
