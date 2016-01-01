Dr. Philip Overby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Overby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Overby, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Locations
Maria Fareri Children's Hospital100 Woods Rd Fl 2, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (617) 355-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Overby, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255485645
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Maine Med Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Kenyon College
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Overby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Overby accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Overby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Overby speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Overby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overby.
