Dr. Philip Oubre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Yoakum Community Hospital.



Dr. Oubre works at Oubre Medical in Austin, TX with other offices in Dripping Springs, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.