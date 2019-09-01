Dr. Philip Oubre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oubre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Oubre, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Oubre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Yoakum Community Hospital.
Locations
Oubre Medical6836 FM 2244 Rd Ste 101 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 829-1104
Oubre Medical100 Commons Rd Ste 1, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Directions (512) 829-1104
Hospital Affiliations
- Yoakum Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Coming from an MD. Dr. Oubre is a brilliant physician. I had serious problems with my health including gut dysbiosis. He has helped me regain by health and vitality!
About Dr. Philip Oubre, MD
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1750693529
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health University SC
- Palmetto Health Richland University SC
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- LSU-S
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oubre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oubre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oubre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Oubre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oubre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oubre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oubre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.