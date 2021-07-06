Overview

Dr. Philip Otterbeck, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Otterbeck works at Amboy Medical Practice in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.