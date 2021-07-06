Dr. Philip Otterbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otterbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Otterbeck, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Richmond Surgical Assoc1366 Victory Blvd Ste A, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 727-1366Monday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pm
- Bayley Seton Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This Dr goes truly beyond being a Dr! goes completely out of his way to make sure you are ok! so compassionate! Just really cares straight from the heart! But yet at the same time cures you from whatever your health issue is! He is amazing! Thank you dr Otterbeck!!!!
- SUNY Dwnst MC
- SUNY Dwnst Med Ctr
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Otterbeck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otterbeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otterbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otterbeck works at
Dr. Otterbeck has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otterbeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Otterbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otterbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otterbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otterbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.