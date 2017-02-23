See All Hematologists in Bel Air, MD
Dr. Philip Nivatpumin, MD

Hematology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Nivatpumin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, UM Harford Memorial Hospital, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and University Of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Nivatpumin works at Upper Chesapeake Hematology & Oncology Services, LLC in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Havre de Grace, MD and Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upper Chesapeake Hematology and Oncology
    500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 643-3010
  2. 2
    Center for Wound Care At Um Upper Chesapeake Medical Center
    510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 409, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 743-9269
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Maryland HEM/ONL Association PA
    2027 Pulaski Hwy Ste 205, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 942-1278
  4. 4
    Maryland Hematology Oncology Associates PA
    9114 Philadelphia Rd Ste 208, Rosedale, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 687-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
  • UM Harford Memorial Hospital
  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health
  • University Of Maryland Medical Center

Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Thrombocytosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 23, 2017
    I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Phil and getting to know him while he cared for my dad. He is truly an amazing doctor in all aspects. He is kind, compassionate, caring, knowledgeable, quick to respond to any and every question or concern and I could not have asked for a better doctor to help us through. I recommend him to anyone and everyone and will continue to do so. I can assure you that you will not be disappointed in any way. 5 stars and 2 thumbs up!
    Kirsten Szabad in Belcamp — Feb 23, 2017
    About Dr. Philip Nivatpumin, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699721654
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Nivatpumin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nivatpumin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nivatpumin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nivatpumin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nivatpumin has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nivatpumin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nivatpumin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nivatpumin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nivatpumin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nivatpumin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

