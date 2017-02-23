Overview

Dr. Philip Nivatpumin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, UM Harford Memorial Hospital, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Nivatpumin works at Upper Chesapeake Hematology & Oncology Services, LLC in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Havre de Grace, MD and Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.