Dr. Philip Ngai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Ngai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Covina, CA.
Dr. Ngai works at
Locations
San Gabriel Valley Eye Group1250 S Sunset Ave Ste 205, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 960-3741
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ngai is thorough, caring and communicate and explain your condition, treatment plan and procedure very well. He spends time to answer questions and explain procedure thoroughly
About Dr. Philip Ngai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ngai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngai speaks Spanish.
