Dr. Philip Neubauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Neubauer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Mercy Hospital Baltimore301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 539-2227Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Lutherville Personal Physicians1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 539-2227Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Mercy Medical Center7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 539-2227
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr neubauer saved my life , gave me freedom to pursue my goals, likable Irish fellow! Thank you doctor
About Dr. Philip Neubauer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326187873
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neubauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
