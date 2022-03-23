Overview

Dr. Philip Mulieri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beaufort, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital, Danbury Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mulieri works at Orthopedic Associates Of The Lowcountry - Beaufort in Beaufort, SC with other offices in Danbury, CT, Hilton Head Island, SC and Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.